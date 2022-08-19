Raju Srivastav Health Update: Must Read! This is what Raju Srivastav’s wife has to say about the comedian’s health

Raju Srivastav was rushed to AIIMS, in New Delhi after he suffered a heart attack while running on the treadmill in the gym

MUMBAI: Raju Srivastava has been admitted to AIIMS-Delhi after suffering from cardiac arrest. His condition had worsened on Wednesday night. Raju's deteriorating condition had raised concerns among fans who kept praying for a miracle to happen. His wife Shikha Srivastava has now shared an update on her husband's health and informed the media that Raju is stable and the doctors are treating him well.

Also Read: Really! Comedian Raju Shrivastava opened up about his tussle with Kamaal Rashid Khan

"He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes," Shikha said while talking to a news agency. She also requested the media and fans not to spread rumours about Raju's health as it affects the family's morale.

She said that Raju's family do not want negative energy at such a critical time. She requested fans to pray for Raju's speedy recovery and said that he will be back soon. She also said that doctors are doing their best and Raju is responding to them. "He is fighting. So, kindly do not spread negativity," she added.

Also Read: BIG Update! Comedian Raju Srivastav’s health condition deteriorates, neurologist from Kolkata called on Emergency

Last Wednesday, Raju suffered a heart attack while running on the treadmill in the gym. He was rushed to AIIMS, in New Delhi where he underwent an angioplasty the same day. Since then Raju has been in the ICU on life support.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Raju Srivastav The Great India Laughter Challenge The Kapil Sharma Show Baazigar Tezaab Maine Pyaar Kiya cardiac arrest AIIMS Shikha Srivastav TellyChakkar
