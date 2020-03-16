Must Read! Rakhi Sawant says her boyfriend Adil is not comfortable with her wearing PLUNGING NECKLINES

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular actresses in showbiz. She never fails to entertain fans and followers with her antics.

Rakhi has also been a part of Bigg Boss several times. She shot to fame with Bigg Boss Season 1. She was also a challenger in Bigg Boss 14. Rakhi has also appeared in several Hindi and regional language movies.

On the personal front, she is in a relationship with Adil. Rakhi says her boyfriend Adil is not comfortable with her wearing plunging necklines and clothes that expose her torso. The actress talked to the paparazzi in a new video and mentioned that she’s happy to accept Adil’s choices in her life.

Further, Rakhi said she loves him and would take care of the things that he likes or doesn’t like. The actress went on to talk about how Adil takes time in choosing outfits for her and pays attention to the neckline that is not revealing the cleavage. She said, “Main pehle thodi bigdi hui thi, abhi thodi sudhri hui hun. Main usce pyar karti hun islye uski baatein maanti hun. Maine aaj realise kiya ki bagair expose kiye bhi main heroine ban sakti hun. Vo mujhe mana nahi karte hain expose karne se. Vo kehte hain ki short dress pehno na, mujhe pasand hai merio biwi/ girlfriend hot lage toh. But, he doesn’t like (me flaunting) cleavage (sic),”

For the uninitiated, Rakhi introduced Adil to the media last month, and she also travelled with him to Abu Dhabi.

