Ouch! Netizens troll drama queen Rakhi Sawant for reacting on Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy, see reactions

Bigg Boss 15 fame Rakhi Sawant is currently rumored to be dating boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani post her separation from estranged husband Ritesh Singh

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 16:30
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one such celebrity who loves to grab the limelight be it for the right or wrong reason. Recently the Bigg Boss 15 fame shot a video with her boyfriend Adil Durani, saying 'she is extremely happy as Alia-Ranbir are becoming parents, and she has become an aunt of their child.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shocking! Rakhi Sawant confesses that she had suicidal thoughts and said, "I had planned to hang myself and video record it and left a message behind that if anything happens to me, my ex–husband Ritiesh was responsible for it”

As soon as Rakhi posted the video, almost every second comment mocked her, and she was termed as 'Begani shaadi mein Abdula deewana.' A user commented, "They don't give a f to Rakhi." Another user commented, "Kahe ko is pagal aurat ke saath Ranbir aur alia ka rishta jod raha hai." One of the users commented, "Maan na maan main teri mehmaan."

A netizen mocked her saying, "Masi shadi me invited nhi thi." Another netizen added, "Aap to maaasi ban gaye, kya vo balak aapke maaasi banne ka gum jhel paega ....Sad for him." One of the netizen added, "Ye alag hi nasha karke baithi hai."

Must Read! Amidst Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy news, Rakhi Sawant opens up on motherhood, says she will give birth to ‘Messiah’

Actor Alia Bhatt, on Monday, announced the news of her pregnancy with a special post on her Instagram account. In the picture, the actress can be seen in a hospital with Ranbir Kapoor, with his back to the camera, wearing a cap. She can be seen smiling and looking at the monitor, during her ultrasound, which is covered with a heart emoticon. Sharing this post, the Kapoor and Sons actor captioned, "Our baby ..... Coming soon".

Latest Video