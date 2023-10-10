MUST-READ! Ridhi Dogra opens up on what made her leave Delhi and settle in Mumbai, reveals why she finds Mumbai a safe place and much more

Ridhi Dogra opens up on how she lived in Delhi and then in Mumbai. The actress also revealed why she left her hometown.
Ridhi Dogra

MUMBAI: Ridhi Dogra is one such actress of the entertainment industry that needs no introduction. 

The stunning diva has been a part of the showbiz world for a very long time. 

Ridhi is known for giving notable performances in TV shows like Maryada - Lekin Kab Tak?, Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, Rishta.com, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Savitri, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Woh Apna Sa, and Qayamat Ki Raat.

The actress was also seen in web shows and movies like Jawan, A Married Woman, Asur, Badtameez Dil and many more.

Ridhi is now gearing up for Tiger 3 which has Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan in the lead role. 

The actress has been very vocal about her thoughts be it on personal or professional level. 

In one of her recent interviews, Ridhi got candid about many things on personal and professional front. 

Ridhi revealed that she saw a lot of difference in living when she shifted from Delhi to Mumbai.

She stated, ''I came to Mumbai a very young age because my family was here. Whenever I used to go to Delhi from Mumbai, I used to understand the difference on how free I feel here than in Delhi. There were some restrictions on wearing sleeveless clothes and all of that.''

She described an incident where Ridhi revealed how a man misbehaved with him. 

She stated, ''I have been grabbed in my colony. I was going back to my house from my friend's place. Some other girl in my place would have panicked. Even I panicked for a few seconds. Then I lost my cool. I realize that this is so wrong. This was one of the biggest reasons I left Delhi and came to Mumbai. I don't see any hope with the men. It's not their fault. They are conditioned in that manner since their childhood.''

Ridhi revealed that she has found a lot of difference the way she lived in Delhi and then in Mumbai. 

The actress is now gearing up for her upcoming film Tiger 3.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates. 

