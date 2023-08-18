What! A 38-year-old Ridhi Dogra plays a mother to a 57-year-old Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Ridhi Dogra will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan which is slated to release on 7th September 2023. The actress plays the role of SRK’s mother in the film.
MUMBAI:  While the Hindi film industry has been doing very well at the box office and is producing some really good content-oriented entertaining films, one thing we are still talking about is age between the actors in it. We all know that many male stars romance younger actresses, but we also have many female actresses playing the role of a mother to an actor who is quite older than her.

We saw this in Laal Singh Chaddha last year where Mona Singh (41) played a mother to Aamir Khan (58) who is 17 years older than her. And now, same is happening in Jawan.

Ridhi Dogra, who is 38 years old, will be seen playing a mother to 57-year-old Shah Rukh Khan. Yesterday, at an event in Chennai, while talking about Ridhi, SRK said, “Ridhi who unfortunately is playing my mother. But next film we will work something out age wise.”

In the trailer we also get to see a glimpse of Ridhi as SRK’s mother. Well, netizens have mixed responses about her playing a mother to Shah Rukh Khan.

A netizen tweeted, “Pehli Baar Itni Young And Beautiful Mummy Dekhi Hai Mene.” Another Twitter user wrote, “They made @iRidhiDogra a Buddhi mom?! Thats not even fair yaar.” One more netizen tweeted, “Really it's very sad to hear that you are playing his mother role in the movie.”

Ridhi is a popular name on television and on OTT. She made her Hindi film debut this year with Lakadbaggha.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is slated to release on 7th September 2023.

