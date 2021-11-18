MUST READ! Rohan Mehra: Bigg Boss fame is short-lived, one needs to make the most of it

MUMBAI: Rohan Mehra is one of the most popular actors in telly town. He played a key role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and wowed the audience with his performance.

The handsome actor surprised everyone by participating in Bigg Boss 10. Rohan said that the show really worked for him. However, he feels that Bigg Boss fame is short-lived and one has to know how to cash in on it.

During an interview, Rohan told TOI, “Till the time the new season hadn't started creating a buzz, I was enjoying the Bigg Boss fame. Even when I went to Dubai people recognised me, so for me it reached an international level. It was fun but it is short-lived. So one has to use that popularity and fame well. That is the best time and during that time some big opportunities can be grabbed." He said that Bigg Boss got him in focus as he bagged a role in Sasural Simar Ka before the next season hit the tube.

However, the actor feels that not everyone is benefitted from the show and added that many people from his season couldn't do well after the show and even now are struggling. He added, "That time is very important and one needs to make the most of it. You need to know how to cash in on that short-lived fame. As soon as a new season comes in, the craze for the old contestants dies down."

Further, when Rohan was asked whom he sees in the top in Bigg Boss 15, he took the names of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundraa. He also feels Vishal Kotian too is playing smartly, however, he concluded by saying that one never knows when Bigg Boss changes its gears.

