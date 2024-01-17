Must read! Rubina Dilaik reveals THIS reason behind separate babymoons with Abhinav Shukla in Los Angeles; Says ‘Babymoon, you enjoy…’

MUMBAI: Parenthood is the happiest stage of life for Rubina Dilaik and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, one of the most adored television couples. On November 27, 2023, the auspicious day of Gurupurab, they welcomed two princesses into their lives and experienced parenting for the first time. Edhaa and Jeeva are the names given to their twin girls. Rubina and Abhinav haven't posted numerous pictures of their children on social media, but the devoted new mother doesn't hesitate to talk about her pregnancy and experiences after giving birth.

Recently, Rubina Dilaik talked about her and her husband Abhinav Shukla's separate babymoons during her pregnancy in a brand-new episode of Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show, the chat show on her YouTube channel. She talked about the incredibly enamored couple's month-long babymoon in Los Angeles and explained their decision to go on separate babymoons. She mentioned that she and Abhinav enjoy a variety of trip experiences.

She shared, “Babymoon, you enjoy what you want to enjoy. I will enjoy what I want to enjoy. For me, travelling is exotic travelling and he like adventure travelling. So Abhinav and I had our own babymoons. I had planned out my thing. I wanted to go to a concert, on a cruise, wanted to travel cities by road, try out different cuisines. So I chalked out an entire list. The idea wasn’t to do everything. The idea was the journey outwards begin inwards first. I wanted to decide a path for us (the babies)… this is how I love travelling. This is how independently I can travel. It’s like a connection. I have made this conscious effort to build this connection. Nobody told us this, but we can do things differently too.”

Rubina continued by saying that although Abhinav and she were not together on the babymoon, they still managed to spend time together. The actress disclosed that they had discussed their future thoroughly during that period, something they had never done before throughout their romance or happy marriage.

She continued, “Travelling is one of the best tools that you can invest in. It’s not necessary to have a babymoon abroad. Step out, take time with your partner. We spoke so much about future in that trip that we didn’t speak so much during 9 years of courtship with 5 years of marriage. The idea is get out of your comfort zone and invest in yourself.”

A few days ago, Rubina shared a glimpse of her inspirational postpartum fitness journey on Instagram. She started off by posting a collage of her two photos, one from when she was still pregnant and the other from a few days after she started working out. In addition, Rubina posted a video of herself doing out at different points in time, along with a lengthy letter detailing how she is very aware of her body and has known its value from the start.

She also stated that she started postpartum yoga on the tenth day following her C-section, began swimming on the fifteenth day, and experienced numerous more similar occurrences. Referring to her body as a temple, she said, "People laughed when I said, my body is my temple ( but it didn’t bother me) …….. Just because of this awareness, I could easily transition from This life transforming journey of my pregnancy into Postpartum as I was mindful about my body and its worth …….. Your body is what will carry you till your Last day on Earth, worship it ………( fast forward from November #2023 to January #2024 ) #rubinadilaik."

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis