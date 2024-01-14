Must read! Rubina Dilaik's mother reveals the secret of hiding the pregnancy for seven months from in-laws; Check out details here!

MUMBAI: To raise awareness about pregnancy, Rubina Dilaik launched her brand-new YouTube show Kisine Bataya Nahi. The actor just gave birth to twin girls, but she didn't reveal the news for a month. She just made public the news that her two daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa into her life.

Dilaik announced that she was expecting twins while she was in her third trimester and launched a new show on her YouTube account. She also spoke with several well-known celebrities who had recently become mothers. Dilaik had a special visitor on the show in the most recent video. Shakuntala Dilaik, her mother, was interviewed by her and talked extensively about the challenges of being pregnant at the time.

The mother of the Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress disclosed that, at the time of Rubina's birth, there was online little knowledge regarding pregnancy. She talked about how pregnant women received insufficient medical and emotional support. She said that at the time, pregnant women weren't given any particular treatment or benefits because it was thought to be a relatively regular occurrence.

She disclosed that she hid the pregnancy from her in-laws because she felt nervous and awkward about telling them. She started experiencing leg pain in the seventh month of her pregnancy. Her mother-in-law brought her to a local doctor (Daai) after they had been avoiding it for days, and the doctor told them about the pregnancy.

The mother of Rubina Dilaik disclosed in the interview that she walked six to seven kilometers on an elevation to get to work throughout her pregnancy. She used to assist in farming, which involved physically demanding tasks like digging and sowing, but they were raised to endure these hardships and be silent.

She disclosed that she worked right up until the final day of her pregnancy. She says, "We were staying in another house, but when my mother-in-law found out that the delivery time was near, she asked me to accompany her to the ancestral house as she wanted the first baby to be born in that house."

She added, "We walked half an hour to reach the other house and I went into the kitchen to cook. I was rolling chapatis when the labor pain started. I used to go into a nearby room when the pain would start, as I didn't want anybody else in the house to know about my pain, and after that, I would return to the kitchen to continue cooking."

The mother of a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 revealed that her daughter would be carrying 15 kilos of cow dung on her back. Additionally, she harmed herself by raising the weight at the moment of delivery, which caused the baby's position to change. Her mother-in-law informed her that Rubina was deformed when she saw her hips before anybody else did. Her mother was keen about having a typical birth and caring for the child thereafter.

Additionally, Shakuntala Dilaik revealed that she had severed the umbilical cords of all three of her delivered babies. As she concluded, Rubina's mother said she was pleased with her daughter for attempting to raise awareness of pregnancy through her talk. She gave her a blessing for it too.

