MUST READ! Sai's character from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is leading to BOREDOM, says analysis TV critic

MUMBAI:Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been constantly entertaining the fans with its intriguing storyline.

The show is doing well on the TRP chart and along with that, the actors are also giving stellar performances.

We have seen how Sai and Virat's life is once again set to see a major problem.

A lot of drama awaits and the viewers will have to wait for some more time to see Sai and Virat's reunion.

However, before that happens, it seems Sai and Virat will have a huge showdown as Sai is not able to see him hiding something really important from her.

This is not the first time, Sai and Virat had developed differences.

Here Virat is under a lot of pressure as he is saving Shruti and he is doing all this unofficially.

But Sai is not ready to understand Virat's condition and constantly asking him to tell her everything.

Well, in the upcoming episodes, Sai is surely to lose her cool on Virat as she gets extremely impatient with his behavior towards her.

She wants to know what's going on even after Virat assured her that he will tell her everything once the right time comes.

However, the viewers are bored of Sai's behavior towards Virat.

The viewers are feeling that Sai is being very unfair to Virat and she is not valuing Virat's love and support.

She has always been very rude and selfish to him while Virat bore all this as he is in love with Sai.

Television critics have closely analyzed Sai's character and they feel that it is leading to boredom.

Swati Soni says, "Sai's behavior in everything is becoming extremely repetitive. She has got the habit of forcefully making people convince what she wants. Sai is very stubborn and not ready to understand anyone. In fact, she plays the victim card The viewers are fed up seeing the same behavior of Sai every time something happens in her personal life."

TV critic Manisha Kakkad says, "Sai's character is extremely stubborn and she is someone who always thinks about herself. At times, her self-centered behavior leads

TV blogger Taran Dalal says, "Most of the times, Sai has been extremely childish and she is doing the same once again. She is not ready to listen to anyone and always feels she is right. It's high time Sai takes things in a mature way and handle everything calmly."

Another analyst of TV says, "I have given up my hopes on Sai's behaviur. She is someone who will never change and always do what she feels is right. Sometimes, I feel, she cares more about the Chavan family and less about Virat who has always stood by her side. It's high time, the makers show Sai's character with more maturity."

Sai's character has gone through various phases in her life but one thing that has remained constant is her stubbornness.

She knows how to stand up for herself but sometimes, she takes an undue advantage of this and gets away with it.

It's high time, the makers show some different shades in Sai's character soon.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

