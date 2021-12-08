MUST READ: On-screen TV couples which took the entertainment quotient NOTCHES HIGHER with their ‘STEAMY and RAUNCHY’ romance!

MUMBAI: While Hindi TV shows are all about drama and kitchen politics, the one thing which it has always sold is the bond of love between couples.

Be it them looking like made for each other with knok-jhoks and eventually coming together in a matrimony or just having unlimited fights after marriage and denying love existing between them, the shows are entertaining. And sometimes, the makers take the shows a notch higher when they introduce some steaming hot romance in the shows.

Take a look:

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi aka Preesha-Rudraksh of Yeh Hai Chahatein are all set to woo their fans with their steamy chemistry. Several short video clips and pictures from Preesha and Rudraksh's sizzling bedroom scene are out on social media. Fans cannot keep calm about this upcoming scene and have even made #RuSha trend on Twitter.

Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar had a steamy lip lock in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai

Dheera Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya, the leads of Kundali Bhagya as Karan and Preeta, took their love a notch higher with their romantic night

When Madhura Naik and Aasma Badar kissed each other for our very own MTV Big F, it amped up the heat!

How can we forget Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor’s kiss in Kaisi Yeh Yaarian! It not only became a superhit show but the audience also loved their chemistry.

Do you have more steamy scenes to share and talk about? Let us know in the comment section below!