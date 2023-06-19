Must-Read! Shaheer Sheikh's former navya co-star Somya Setha finds love for the second time, after a broken marriage! Read the full story

MUMBAI : Somya Seth is a well-known face of the small screen who is popularly known for her show Navya - Naye Dhadkan, Naye Sawaal. The actress was paired opposite TV hottie Shaheer Sheikh and everyone loved this cute onscreen pair. 

Somya has been a part of several TV shows over the years like Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, V The serial among others. The actress was last seen in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat in 2016 and since then Somya has been away from the small screen. 

Seth was touted to be one of the rising stars of TV, when she decided to leave it all for love. 

The actress had found love with US based filmammer Arun Kapoor and after marriage left the acting world and shifted to the US. She also become a mother to little Ayden, but after a just a year of marriage a dark reality set in and she found herself in a troubled and allegedly abusive marriage. 

She filed for divorce in 2019, and the custody battle for her son Ayden is still on going. 

But it looks like every dark cloud does have a silver lining, and it looks like the sun has finally shined on Somya love life, she has recently been posting about a new man in her life, in the sweetest father day post about alleged partner Shubham Chuhadia, she said, “Day after day - our respect and love for you only grows!! Thank you for all that you do every day for this family. Thank you for always putting Ayden and his needs first.”

Check out the post here:


It also looks like former co-star Shaheer Sheikh keeps up her online, he was one of the many to like the post and the post is filled with positive comments from family and friends, and fans.

We wish that Somya and Ayden have a great life ahead! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

