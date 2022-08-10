MUST READ! From sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan to impressing everyone with his mindblowing performance in Anupamaa; Here's everything we know about Nitesh Pandey

MUMBAI: Nitesh Pandey's death news came as a huge shocker to the entire industry.

Both the Hindi film and television industry are shocked by Nitesh's sudden demise.

The actor was just 51, when he left for the heavenly abode due to a cardiac arrest.

Nitesh had a flourishing career in the showbiz, with a lot of great roles to his credit.

The actor has had some amazing parts in movies like Om Shanti Om, Badhaai Do, Madaari, Rangoon and the list only goes on.

Nitesh has also done memorable roles in TV shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Hero - Gayab Mode On, Indiawaali Maa among others.

Nitesh was not just a great actor but also a very good writer.

He also ran an independent production house called Dream Castle Productions which produces Radio shows.

Apart from acting in movies and TV shows, Nitesh also did theatre shows like Aastha and Misal Pav with renowned actress Sudha Chandran.

On the personal front, Nitesh was previously married to popular actress Ashwini Kalsekar.

After his separation, Nitesh married Arpita and the couple has two kids.

The talented actor was last seen in StarPlus's popular drama series Anupamaa where he played the character of Dheeraj who was Anuj Kapadia's best friend.

Dheeraj always managed to win several accolades for his performance in all his projects.

The actor's sudden demise will definitely leave a void!

May his soul rest in peace!

