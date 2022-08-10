MUST READ! From sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan to impressing everyone with his mindblowing performance in Anupamaa; Here's everything we know about Nitesh Pandey

Nitesh Pandey was one of the most versatile actors who had done a variety of roles in his long career span.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 11:25
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Nitesh Pandey's death news came as a huge shocker to the entire industry. 

Both the Hindi film and television industry are shocked by Nitesh's sudden demise. 

The actor was just 51, when he left for the heavenly abode due to a cardiac arrest.

Nitesh had a flourishing career in the showbiz, with a lot of great roles to his credit.

The actor has had some amazing parts in movies like Om Shanti Om, Badhaai Do, Madaari, Rangoon and the list only goes on. 

ALSO READ: RIP! Anupamaa Actor Nitesh Pandey passes away at 50

Nitesh has also done memorable roles in TV shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Hero - Gayab Mode On, Indiawaali Maa among others. 

Nitesh was not just a great actor but also a very good writer.

He also ran an independent production house called Dream Castle Productions which produces Radio shows. 

Apart from acting in movies and TV shows, Nitesh also did theatre shows like Aastha and Misal Pav with renowned actress Sudha Chandran.

On the personal front, Nitesh was previously married to popular actress Ashwini Kalsekar. 

After his separation, Nitesh married Arpita and the couple has two kids. 

The talented actor was last seen in StarPlus's popular drama series Anupamaa where he played the character of Dheeraj who was Anuj Kapadia's best friend.

Dheeraj always managed to win several accolades for his performance in all his projects. 

The actor's sudden demise will definitely leave a void!

May his soul rest in peace!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates!

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj and Anupama plan to outsmart Maya

Nitesh Pandey Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara Kuch Toh Log Kahenge Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka Hero - Gayab Mode On Indiawaali Maa Aastha Misal Pav Om Shanti Om Badhaai Do Madaari Rangoon TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 11:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bloody Daddy trailer! Shahid Kapoor is bad**s in This kick**s trailer
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Shahid Kapoor titled Bloody Daddy has been grabbing the attention of the fans since the...
Exclusive! Diyaa Mahan to enter Dangal TV’s Bindiya Sarkar
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have seen how a lot...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Hidden Intentions! Santosh reveals the reason for stopping Ajeet from denying
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Whoa! Akshara talks to Abhimanyu about Abhir’s wish?
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Silence! Sahiba questions Ajeet and Seerat’s silence
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
EXCLUSIVE! Vijayendra Kumeria reveals exciting details about the upcoming track in Star Plus's Teri Meri Doriyaann, opens up on playing a grey character and much more
MUMBAI: Vijayendra Kumeria is currently impressing everyone with his stellar performance as Angad Singh Brar in Star...
Recent Stories
latest public appearance
Trolled! 'Why to hide cleavage when you have dressed that way yourself', say netizens; Avneet Kaur gets trolled on her latest public appearance
Latest Video
Related Stories
Diyaa Mahan
Exclusive! Diyaa Mahan to enter Dangal TV’s Bindiya Sarkar
Vijayendra Kumeria
EXCLUSIVE! Vijayendra Kumeria reveals exciting details about the upcoming track in Star Plus's Teri Meri Doriyaann, opens up on playing a grey character and much more
Nitesh
Must Read! From Nitesh Pandey to Tunisha Sharma; Actors with ongoing characters on shows who passed away suddenly!
NITESH PANDEY
Must Read! Anupama fame actor Nitesh Pandey was found dead in his hotel room; the investigation is on and the police questions hotel staff and people close to him
actors who she was close too
Sad! Rupali Ganguly loses two of her co – actors; she was close to them
Manish Goplani
Exclusive! Manish Goplani backs out of Sunshine Productions’s Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan on Colors