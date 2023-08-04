Must Read! Shark Tank India 2: Amit Jain celebrates ‘Sustainability Week’ by painting 300 trees

MUMBAI: One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

CarDekho co-founder Amit Jain has joined the reality show only in season 2 but has made his mark in the show by investing nearly 3.66 crores so far. The shark has now proved once again why he is one of the most popular sharks on the show. He is someone who believes in sustainable growth and has proved it by sharing a post on his social media page.

He has always shared the importance of businesses being eco-friendly and sustainable. He shared a post which highlights pictures of him talking to school kids, hosting the Tuckshop, and also that he has planted more than 300 trees.

Amit Jain captioned the post, “We had another great day at #SustainabilityWeek! We planted 300 trees, hosted a tuckshop, and held a nature-based quiz. Proud to be part of this noble cause, we're committed to promoting sustainable initiatives.”

Talking about his journey into the business world, Amit said, “My entrepreneur journey that people are seeing today, they see the success story but nobody knows about my failures. I would say I had more failures than success. 10-12 of my startups failed. I have seen a lot of ups and downs in my journey but each time I felt my better version has come out after the struggle period.”

Credit- TOI