Must Read! Sheezan Khan pens a heartfelt note for his fans, check out his message for them

Sheezan Khan, who was previously part of Sab TV’s Alibaba, was arrested for abetment of suicide of co-star and rumoured ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma. The nation was shook by the news of the death by suicide of the young actress.

It was a tough time for everyone, especially Tunisha and Sheezan’s family. Sheezan was released on bail a while back and has now come out and thanked his fans for supporting his family and him through everything. The actor is still not proved innocent and Tunisha’s family insisted on his involvement in their daughter’s death, after which he was arrested.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sheezan posted a story stating, “A Special Thanks To everyone Who stood by me and my Family’s Side!

I am truly blessed to be loved by everyone!! Specially my supporters...You Guys Are Not Just Fans You’re my power!! God bless you all! Peace and Love.”

