Must Read! Shehnaaz Gill donning Sidharth Shukla's mother's blue kurta and sister's saree in these pictures is NOT to be MISSED

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular singers and actresses. She participated in Bigg Boss season 13 and her popularity increased to another level.

While the actress and singer ruled and continues to rule hearts with her cuteness, bubbly and bindaas nature, her special bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla was also loved by everyone. Their friendship grew stronger with each passing day and soon, they were always addressed together as #SidNaaz by media, fans, and friends.

Ever since Sidharth's sudden demise, Shehnaaz has been devastating. The actress is away from social media and #SidNaaz fans are missing her. Shehnaaz was recently seen promoting her Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh. She also released a music video titled Tu Yaheen Hai in honour of Sidharth and shared a few old footage from Bigg Boss 13 days.

Social media users have been sharing throwback pictures and videos on social media in the memory of their favourite jodi. Recently, netizens shared a picture of Shehnaaz wherein she was seen donning Sidharth's mother's blue kurta and dupatta. While, in another picture, the actress donned a saree that allegedly belongs to Sidharth's sister Neetu Shukla. Also, the netizens even said that Sidharth's mother loves Shehnaaz like her own daughter and the actress shares a great bond with the family.

Sidharth Shukla left the world on September 2 due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 40.

