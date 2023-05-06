Must Read! Shehnaaz Gill reveals why she started eating non-veg food, “I couldn't move my neck”

MUMBAI : Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she emerged as the third runner-up, while her close friend Sidharth Shukla was the winner. Recently she made her Hindi film debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following on social media who love to see her posts and pictures. The actress who was recently seen in Salman Khan’s Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan said during her talk show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill that she was forced to eat non-veg food after her doctor recommended it for her health reasons.

She said, “I had a C3C5 problem and I couldn't move my neck. My neck was tense. Because I was a vegetarian, the doctor encouraged me to begin eating non-veg. He advised me to eat non-vegetarian foods until I recovered. I had to consume that soup for a long time, and I was crying on the inside.”

Shehnaaz added, “I have gone back to eating vegetarian, but I was sad because I had to go back to eating non-veg food. I can do anything for my health and I thought it would save me.”

