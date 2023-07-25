Must-Read! Is Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav’s success a result of the grandiose and etheral feel of mythological shows being back on TV? Full story inside

The show has recieved an overwhelmingly great response and fans have taken to the show almost immediately. It is definitely a success.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 07/25/2023 - 19:12
Shiv Shakti

MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the universe, exploring the journey of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s love, duty, sacrifice and separation that translates into tap, tyaag and taandav. 

Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show stars popular actors Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively.

The show has recieved an overwhelmingly great response and fans have taken to the show almost immeidtaley. It's success has raised a question of how the show has managed to win over the audiences.

ALSO READ: Akangsha Rawat on playing Diti in Shiv Shakti: It is so far the most difficult character I have ever played

A lot of it has to do with the newness of the cast and the take on the story. The show has a grand and joyous feeling attached to it. The actors look stunning, the costumes are prestige and the sets are beautiful, all of which contribute to this mythological show being different from many in the past and give you an almost nostalgic feel of the era in TV, that was ruled by Mythological shows.

Fans have listed out some of their fvaourite things from the show and we have compiled a list for your reading. Check out some of the best reactions here:

Social Media is filled with more such reactions, the show opened with an very impressive 1.3 in the TRP charts.

Do you like the show Shiv Shakti- Tap, Tyag, Tandap?

Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakar for more updates!

ALSO READ : BARC Ratings: Imlie sees a drop in ratings out of the top five shows; Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav enters the top ten shows; Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi sees drops; Anupamaa tops the list; followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, YHC and Faltu

shiv shakti Tap Tyag Tandav Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandap Swastik Productions Siddharth Kumar Tewary Swastik origins Ram Yashvardhan Subha rajput TellyChakkar
Like
2
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
2
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 07/25/2023 - 19:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Will Ameesha Patel skip the trailer launch of Gadar 2 to support co-actor Simrat Kaur?
MUMBAI: Earlier, Ameesha had taken to Twitter to defend her Gadar 2 co-star, Simrat Kaur, who was facing trolling for...
Exclusive! Vinay Jain and Govind Pandey roped in for DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next, ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba' for Sony TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
Breaking! Mishkat Varma roped in to play the lead opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan in DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next for Sony TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
Kya Baat Hai! From Tamannaah Bhatia to Katrina Kaif, check out the list of celebrities who received expensive gifts from friends
MUMBAI: The Indian film industry is one place where there are always ups and downs in the relationships between...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Finally! Aradhana accepts Reyansh’s proposal, another twist waits ahead
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Vanshaj: What! Disaster at the celebration, Mahajan’s to be seen in the wrong light
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Recent Stories
Ameesha Patel
OMG! Will Ameesha Patel skip the trailer launch of Gadar 2 to support co-actor Simrat Kaur?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vinay Jain and Govind Pandey
Exclusive! Vinay Jain and Govind Pandey roped in for DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next, ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba' for Sony TV
Mishkat Varma
Breaking! Mishkat Varma roped in to play the lead opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan in DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next for Sony TV
MTV ROADIES SEASON 19
MTV Roadies Season 19: OMG! Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty get into a heated argument
Sony TV
OMG! Have Sony TV’s RaYA, ArAnsh and KIaan taken over as the most popular couples on TV right now? Find out why
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Abdu Rozik, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Hina Khan begin their journey as a challenger in the show
Anupamaa
Exclusive! Kashibai Bajirao Balal actor Nikhil Parmar roped in for Star Plus’ show Anupamaa