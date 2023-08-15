Must Read! Shoaib Ibrahim opens up about his prematurely born son Ruhaan and says “I've realised no matter what you do for them in life, you will never...”

MUMBAI: Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on cloud nine, as they are expecting their first child together. The couple who celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in February this year have announced that they are going to be parents soon with a cute social media post. The couple welcomed their baby boy on 21st June, who was born prematurely.

Due to being born prematurely the baby was kept in the NICU for nearly 3 weeks and was later shifted to a regular observation room. Sharing this news, Shoaib wrote, “Alhamdulillah. Today our boy has been shifted out of the NICU. Bas ab kuch din aur hospital mein observation ke liye. InshAllah jaldi we will be home. Our baby boy is doing good. Aap sab ka dil se bahut bahut shukriya itni duaaon ke liye. Bas isi tarah aage bhi duaaon me shamil rakhiyega.”

The Sasural Simar Ka couple finally took their little munchkin home after nearly a month of being in the hospital. Shoaib now opened up about his fatherhood journey and those difficult days when Ruhaan was in the NICU. He said, “These days wherever I am, I just keep looking at my watch. I want to be home. I just want to spend all my time with my baby. In fact, after he was born, I had taken a 10-12 leave just to be with him. The new duties of fatherhood are going great. Bahut kamaal ka chal raha hai. Sach bolun now I don't like to go anywhere. I feel like just staying home with my son and family. Ruhaan keeps sleeping, and I keep staring at him. I trouble him a little bit. When he wakes up, I take him into my arms and keep roaming around with him. I am learning things from Dipika.”

Talking about the changes in him after embracing fatherhood, Shoaib said, “I have learnt how to carry him in my arms safely. I have also learnt how to give him burps. I can also now change his clothes. I haven't been able to learn how to change his diapers. I've to learn, and slowly, I will do it. It would be difficult to describe the changes I am seeing in myself, but all I can say is that the feeling of becoming a father is very beautiful. When I've myself experienced things from Dipika's pregnancy to the delivery, I've realised no matter what you do for them in life, you will never be able to repay for the things your parents have done for you in their life.”

Dipika had earlier told a news portal, “The initial 20 days, especially the first week when Ruhaan was born, and he was in the NICU, were very difficult for us. He was born premature, he was born one and a half months early, and as per doctors, the delivery should happen after a minimum of 38 weeks. 40 weeks is the full pregnancy term. Starting ka one week was very crucial, doctors were calming us down, everything will be fine, and there is nothing to worry, but to see him in a situation where he is wearing an oxygen mask and IVs, was difficult.”

