Must Read! From Shraddha Arya and Krutika Desai Khan to Neha Kakkar, these actresses were recently conned

MUMBAI :Conning people has recently become extremely common. It is troublesome and stressful to be robbed, scammed, or looted by conmen.

Actresses who have recently have been conned include Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya, Pandya Store's Krutika Desai Khan, Nikita Dutta, Neha Kakkar, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kangana Ranaut, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Shraddha Arya

Television actress Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram account to reveal that a man had conned her. She shared that she had appointed Siddharth Punjabi to design the interiors of her new home and that he ran away with her money and some of the electrical items of her home. She shared that she had given 95% of the money as an advance. Later, she got it back, for which she thanked everyone, but simultaneously, she had shared the state of the house, which was ruined by the interior designer.

Krutika Desai Khan

Krutika Desai Khan aka Suman was recently harassed by some strange conmen on her way back home. She took to her social media and shared the incident. She captioned the video as, “Unbelievable! I packed up from the shoot and was on my way home when 3 guys came on bikes and stopped my car. They said they wanted to search my car for drugs. I asked who they were and for an ID. He shows me some stupid yellow card and then asks me to let him smell my hand!!! That’s when I asked him to call a lady constable. Then I started filming and you can see the rest. In broad daylight, at Goregaon, between Filmcity and Gokuldham, this is what conmen do! Obviously they scare people to extract money. When they realised I would create a scene, they left. Will go tomorrow to the police station tomorrow and complain. Beware actors, and also others as I’m sure they will be trying this at other places.”

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar was on vacation with her hubby Rohanpreet at Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, where the duo was robbed of expensive items such as iPhones, earphones, a diamond ring, and cash.

Nikita Dutta

The Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Kabir Singh, The Big Bull and Dybbuk star too faced a horrified incident wherein some men snatched her cell phone while she was walking on the streets of Bandra. She took to her social media and gave an update. Have a look!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Soon-to-be-parents Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja were conned by their nurse, who reportedly stole Rs. 2.4 crores in the form of cash and jewellery from their Delhi house.

Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood’s queen Kangana Ranaut was on a tour to an international location when she was robbed by a local person who took away her money and cards.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, and Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, and Janhvi Kapoor were recently conned by Bengaluru-based conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. He bribed them with expensive gifts, which landed them into legal trouble.

