Powerful! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya aka Preeta expressed her gratitude towards her closed ones after she receives an apology from the interior designer

MUMBAI: Television actress, Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram account to reveal that a man had conned her. She shared that the guy she had appointed for designing the interiors of her new home ran away with her money and some of the electrical items of her home. She shared that she had given 95% of the money as an advance.

It was also learnt that she was on her trip at Visakhapatnam with hubby where this thing happened and then she had quickly reached to shoot but it was her father who had gone to check the whole matter and he threw some light on the same.

Well, soon after this whole matter came to her knowledge, she started off her investigation and with the support of all, she received an apology from that same interior designer.

Actress recently took to her social media and posted a story wherein she wrote, “#ThePowerOfSocialMedia I can’t thank my fans, followers, the journalists and everyone who came out to support me in the matter of m y new house, enough. With the support of all of you, I have got my fittings and fixtures back with an apology from the interior designer. Lesson learnt: Never leave your work site unattended. My take away from the incident: In all these years of work in the industry, what I have really earned is the support of all my well wishers. Forever Grateful!

Have a look at the screenshot:

