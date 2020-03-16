Powerful! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya aka Preeta expressed her gratitude towards her closed ones after she receives an apology from the interior designer

Read out here in the article what Shraddha Arya has to say after she received an apology from the interior designer.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 13:12
Powerful! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya aka Preeta express her gratitude towards her closed ones after she receives an apology

MUMBAI: Television actress, Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram account to reveal that a man had conned her. She shared that the guy she had appointed for designing the interiors of her new home ran away with her money and some of the electrical items of her home. She shared that she had given 95% of the money as an advance.

Also read - OMG! Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya accuses interior designer elopes with her money, scroll down to know more

It was also learnt that she was on her trip at Visakhapatnam with hubby where this thing happened and then she had quickly reached to shoot but it was her father who had gone to check the whole matter and he threw some light on the same.

Well, soon after this whole matter came to her knowledge, she started off her investigation and with the support of all, she received an apology from that same interior designer.

Actress recently took to her social media and posted a story wherein she wrote, “#ThePowerOfSocialMedia I can’t thank my fans, followers, the journalists and everyone who came out to support me in the matter of m y new house, enough. With the support of all of you, I have got my fittings and fixtures back with an apology from the interior designer. Lesson learnt: Never leave your work site unattended. My take away from the incident: In all these years of work in the industry, what I have really earned is the support of all my well wishers. Forever Grateful!

Have a look at the screenshot:

Also read: Amazing! Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya transforms into this new character for this co-star, DEETS INSIDE

Well said Shraddha!

Stay glued for more updates and news from the entertainment industry! 

Television Shraddha Arya Kundali Bhagya Rahul Forever Yours Bhagya Lakshmi Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 13:12

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Oh No! Akriti comes to Gungun’s room to search for Anubhav, finds a clue
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The family is fun-loving and...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Interesting! Akshara to dig out the biggest truth of the Birla family
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. The upcoming episode of the...
What! Shahid Kapoor reveals this director dubbed his dialogue in this film without telling him
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment industry. He has been part of variety of...
EXCLUSIVE! Tejo to get saved by a mystery woman; Jasmine's pregnancy drama to get exposed in Colors' Udaariyaan
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: WHAT! Abhimanyu tears off Akshara’s appointment letter
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. The upcoming episode of the...
FANS DEMAND! Netizens come up with their own plot for Akshara's new job in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Recent Stories
What! Shahid Kapoor reveals this director dubbed his dialogue in this film without telling him
What! Shahid Kapoor reveals this director dubbed his dialogue in this film without telling him
Latest Video