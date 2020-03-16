OMG! Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya accuses interior designer elopes with her money, scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Television actress, Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram account to reveal that a man had conned her. She shared that the guy she had appointed for designing the interiors of her new home ran away with her money and some of the electrical items of her home. She shared that she had given 95% of the money as an advance.

She further asserted that she was on a short vacation in Visakhapatnam with her husband, Rahul. On May 23, 2022, she returned from her vacation and had gone to shoot for her television serial. And it was her father, who had gone to her house to check.

"My father went to my house to just check and that's when he opened the house and realised that the interior guy had run away with all the electrical items and few other materials. I got home and couldn't believe this had happened. I am heartbroken that the guy I trusted has done this. I tried calling him but he's not responding and the pictures on his Instagram account have also been deleted," Shraddha was quoted saying.

Shraddha Arya had tied the knot with the love of her life, Rahul, who is a Navy officer in November 2021. She had left everyone stunned with her chat mangni pat byah. A while ago, Shraddha had posted pictures of her new home with her darling hubby, Rahul.

Credit: Bollywood Shaadis