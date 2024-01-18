Must read! Shubhangi Atre has not yet divorced husband Piyush Poore for daughter's sake

MUMBAI: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, a popular comedy show on &TV, is one of the most popular sitcoms on television. For the past seven years, the show has been running on small screens with great popularity. All of the characters, from Angoori Bhabhi to Vibhuti, have become highly popular among fans. Actress Shubhangi Atre who became a household name for her character of 'Angoori bhabhi' in the comedy show 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain’, replaced shilpa Shinde a while ago.

Shubhangi’s personal life took a toll when she separated from her husband Piyush Poorey. The actress however will not be going ahead with a divorce. A source informed a news portal, “There was a time when the couple tried to work on their relationship and give a second chance to their marriage. But that didn’t work out. They have made peace with the fact that they can’t live together, but they don’t want to go ahead with the divorce proceedings.”

The source added, “They are separated, and have moved on in their life. When it comes to legal formalities, that is something they are not dedicated to doing as they don’t want their daughter to be in the middle of the whole legal thing. They have remained cordial with each other for the sake of their daughter, and want to continue to do so.”

Shubhangi has been part of many TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai among others.

