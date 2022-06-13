Must Read! Sonal Vengurlekar to play a pivotal role in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya

After Rithvik Gupta, Aananya Gambhir, and Shakti Arora, one of the most talented and celebrated actresses, Sonal Vengurlekar, is all set to enter Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya.
 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 14:08
Sonal Vengurlekar

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Also read: Exclusive! Molkki fame Rithvik Gupta all set to enter Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

Well, after Rithvik Gupta, Aananya Gambhir, and Shakti Arora, one of the most talented and celebrated actresses, Sonal Vengurlekar, is all set to enter Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya.

If reports are to believed, she will star opposite Shakti Arora aka Arjun and will be romancing him. But more details about her role are not known.

The new entrants would bring a lot of changes in the lives of Preeta, Rishabh, and the Luthra family.

Also read: Exclusive! My character, Arjun, has grey shades; he wants to create trouble for Preeta: Shakti Arora on Kundali Bhagya

Prior to the leap, Karan faces a deadly accident. He falls in a lake and gets attacked by crocodiles. After his sad demise, the whole family is grieving. Post the leap, it will be shown that Arjun calls Preeta as Preeta Rishabh Luthra.

A whole lot of twist and turns are expected in the upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya.

As per the current track, Preeta is quite emotional as the Luthra family wants Rishabh and Preeta to get married and she feels that they are taking away from Karan. Simultaneously, Sherlyn is insecure after knowing about Rishabh's wedding with Preeta. 

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 14:08

Latest Video