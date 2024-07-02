Must read! Sumona Chakravarti remembers beloved dog Bubbles on the first death anniversary; Says ‘I miss you but I love you more Bubs’

MUMBAI: Sumona Chakravarti's stint on The Kapil Sharma Show is largely responsible for her rise to fame in the entertainment industry. The actress has a tremendous fan base because of her humorous persona and clever speech on the show. Sumona continues to provide her admirers with updates about her life on social media by being active on such platforms. This time, she mourned the first anniversary of her favorite dog's death with a heartbreaking note.

Sumona Chakravarti, an actress, mourns the death of a loved one. A year has passed after the demise of Bubbles, her beloved buddy dog. On the first anniversary of her pet's death, Sumona Chakravarti posted a tribute to her on Instagram. The actress shared some genuine and cute photos of herself with her beloved dog while expressing her true feelings.

She wrote, "N like that it’s been a year…365 days without Bubble’s. No grumpy face. No diva-ness. No cuteness. No one to annoy the eff out of you. N despite the absence of it all, life moves on."

She included a verse in the caption to further explain her feelings. The actress from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain continued, "You will lose someone you can’t live without, and your heart will be badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved. But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn’t seal back up. And you come through. It’s like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly – that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp.”- Anne Lamott"

On the first anniversary of Bubble's death, The Kapil Sharma Show star wrote, "You realise how strong your heart really is… with every hurt & grief a part of it goes away… you feel like you have a broken heart & yet it continues to beat as a whole. Your love & memories keeps me going especially on my toughest days. I miss you but i love you more Bubs."

