Must read! Sumona Chakravarti remembers beloved dog Bubbles on the first death anniversary; Says ‘I miss you but I love you more Bubs’

The actress has a tremendous fan base because of her humorous persona and clever speech on the show. Sumona continues to provide her admirers with updates about her life on social media by being active on such platforms. This time, she mourned the first anniversary of her favorite dog's death with a heartbreaking note.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/07/2024 - 20:11
Sumona

MUMBAI: Sumona Chakravarti's stint on The Kapil Sharma Show is largely responsible for her rise to fame in the entertainment industry. The actress has a tremendous fan base because of her humorous persona and clever speech on the show. Sumona continues to provide her admirers with updates about her life on social media by being active on such platforms. This time, she mourned the first anniversary of her favorite dog's death with a heartbreaking note.

Also read: The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Arko Pravo Mukherjee to grace the upcoming episode of the show

Sumona Chakravarti, an actress, mourns the death of a loved one. A year has passed after the demise of Bubbles, her beloved buddy dog. On the first anniversary of her pet's death, Sumona Chakravarti posted a tribute to her on Instagram. The actress shared some genuine and cute photos of herself with her beloved dog while expressing her true feelings.

She wrote, "N like that it’s been a year…365 days without Bubble’s. No grumpy face. No diva-ness. No cuteness. No one to annoy the eff out of you. N despite the absence of it all, life moves on."

She included a verse in the caption to further explain her feelings. The actress from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain continued, "You will lose someone you can’t live without, and your heart will be badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved. But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn’t seal back up. And you come through. It’s like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly – that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp.”- Anne Lamott"

On the first anniversary of Bubble's death, The Kapil Sharma Show star wrote, "You realise how strong your heart really is… with every hurt & grief a part of it goes away… you feel like you have a broken heart & yet it continues to beat as a whole. Your love & memories keeps me going especially on my toughest days. I miss you but i love you more Bubs."

Also read: The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Arko Pravo Mukherjee to grace the upcoming episode of the show

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Salman Khan Rajiv Thakur Netflix OTT Sumona Chakravarti TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/07/2024 - 20:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Samaksh Sudi from The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth reveals what side of reality the audience will get to see in the series
MUMBAI: This year started with a bang. The audience got to watch so many latest teasers, trailers and even...
Wow! Himanshi Khurana Shares Exciting News about OTT Film Post Breakup with Asim Riaz
MUMBAI: Following her recent breakup with Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 13 and her...
Wow! Hema Malini referred to Bharat Takhtani as 'Son' when Esha shared an unheard anecdote from her 'Bidaai'
MUMBAI: Among Bollywood's most gifted actresses is Esha Deol. The diva captured the hearts of her fans with her...
Woah! CBFC Requests Alterations in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Movie Scenes
MUMBAI: The romantic drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has undergone alterations as per the directives of the...
Entertainment Updates! From Kiara Advani to Keerthy Suresh, here’s all you need to know that happened today
MUMBAI: Be it the Hindi film industry, South movie industry or any other movie industry, the audience always have their...
Woah! Fighter: Hrithik Roshan offers a BTS glimpse at his character 'Patty'
MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan has been enjoying immense praise for his role in Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. The actor...
Recent Stories
Hema
Wow! Hema Malini referred to Bharat Takhtani as 'Son' when Esha shared an unheard anecdote from her 'Bidaai'
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Krushna
Wow! Krushna Abhishek CONFIRMS Arti Singh's wedding news; Promises Govinda Mama will be first to receive an invitation
Shraddha
Funny! Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya raises major concern against Sana Sayyad and Paras Kalnawat; Says ‘Gussa tab nahi aata hai jab tum…’
KhanZaadi
OMG! Bigg Boss Season 17 contestants KhanZaadi gives a befitting reply to trolls
Ashita
Stunning! Ashita Dhawan celebrates joy with Rinku Dhawan, Ritu Chaudhary, Fahmaan Khan, and many others; Says ‘We’re back again’
Aman
OMG! Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta tears up signed cheque as entrepreneur brothers blow away Rs 1.5 Crore deal; Read on to know more!
Anuraaj
Exclusive! The initial days of my shoot were difficult as we had a seven day shoot schedule and there was no time for myself: Anuraj Chahal on Udaariyaan