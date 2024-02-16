Must Read! “Sunny Leone is not 1% fake but there are stars who will buy Biryani for the whole set”, Nikhil Chinapa heaps praise for the actress while takes a dig at pretentious celebs

The actor has heaped praises for Sunny and her professionalism. He has also lauded her ability to build a sisterly bond with the contestants.
Sunny Leone

MUMBAI : Nikhil Chinapa is a well known face in the television industry. He has worked with many stars including Sunny Leone where they hosted Splitsvilla together. The actor has heaped praises for Sunny and her professionalism. He has also lauded her ability to build a sisterly bond with the contestants.

Also Read-Really! Sunny Leone reveals she had done many odd jobs to earn money before turning 18, narrates her life story of struggle

Speaking about Sunny he said, “You know the one person who’s never, ever late on shoot, among all the people I’ve worked with? If she’s even a minute late, she’ll come and personally apologize to you and the crew; it’s Sunny Leone.”

Nikhil further continued, “She is super, super professional. The most professional person I’ve worked with in the industry in the over 20 years I’ve been here. It’s not only about where she grew up, but it’s her work ethic, it’s her as a person, it’s what she believes in. You have stars who’ll buy biryani for the whole set and say, ‘Main sabke liye biryane leke aaya hoon’, and try to be fake about it, but Sunny’s not 1% fake. If she comes and apologises to you if she’s two minutes late, she means that apology.”

Also Read-Sunny Leone to judge an upcoming fashion show ‘Glam Fame Season 1’; Auditions begin now!

Sunny began her acting career with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism. She got her big break when she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-IndianExpress


 

