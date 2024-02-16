Must Read! “Sunny Leone is not 1% fake but there are stars who will buy Biryani for the whole set”, Nikhil Chinapa heaps praise for the actress while takes a dig at pretentious celebs

MUMBAI : Nikhil Chinapa is a well known face in the television industry. He has worked with many stars including Sunny Leone where they hosted Splitsvilla together. The actor has heaped praises for Sunny and her professionalism. He has also lauded her ability to build a sisterly bond with the contestants.

Speaking about Sunny he said, “You know the one person who’s never, ever late on shoot, among all the people I’ve worked with? If she’s even a minute late, she’ll come and personally apologize to you and the crew; it’s Sunny Leone.”

Nikhil further continued, “She is super, super professional. The most professional person I’ve worked with in the industry in the over 20 years I’ve been here. It’s not only about where she grew up, but it’s her work ethic, it’s her as a person, it’s what she believes in. You have stars who’ll buy biryani for the whole set and say, ‘Main sabke liye biryane leke aaya hoon’, and try to be fake about it, but Sunny’s not 1% fake. If she comes and apologises to you if she’s two minutes late, she means that apology.”

Sunny began her acting career with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism. She got her big break when she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss.

