Must Read! Superstar Singer and Dance Deewane sees a huge drop in BARC ratings while Bhagya Lakshmi enters the list of Top 10 shows; Anupama tops the TRP charts followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein

This week Superstar Singer and Dance Deewane Juniors sees a drop in TRP ratings, whereas Bhagya Laxmi enters the list of Top 10 shows.
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is calculated as per the BARC ratings which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Superstar Singer and Dance Deewane Juniors sees a drop in TRP ratings, whereas Bhagya Laxmi enters top 10 shows.

The Kapil Sharma Show was out of BARC ratings for a long time and now finally it has made a comeback on the chart but again sees a dip in the ratings.

On the other hand, Anupama is in the first position followed by GHKKPM, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupama (Star Plus): 3.0

2. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus): 2.4

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.2

4. Imlie (Star Plus): 2.1

5. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.0

6.  Naagin 6 ( Colors) : 1.6

7. Kumkum Bhagya ( Zee Tv )  : 1.6

8. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya ( Star Plus) : 1.6

9. Bhagya Lakshmi ( Zee Tv ) : 1.5

10. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv)  : 1.5

11. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.5

12. Udaariyan ( Colors) : 1.4

13. Parineeti (Colors): 1.4

14. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) : 1.3

15. Superstar Siger Season 2 ( Sony Tv ): 1. 3

16. Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey (Star Plus): 1.2

17. Dance India Dance Little Master ( Zee Tv) : 1.1

18. Dance Deewane Juniors ( Colors) : 1.0

19. The Kapil Sharma Show  ( Colors): 1.0

20. Sirf Tum ( Colors) : 1.0

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors. Sony Television's top reality shows with The Kapil Sharma Show.

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

