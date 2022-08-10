Must Read! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer spills the beans on Dayaben aka Disha Vakani’s return, says “This is not easy, even today I wish…”

MUMBAI: Sab TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The show became so popular that all the actors have become a household name now.

The show has made a comeback in the BARC top 10 and has stayed in the list since the last 3 weeks. The audience has always loved all the episodes of the show and the best part of this show is that it’s a family show and has no age bar which means that a person of any age will enjoy the show.

Also Read- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a long way to go, plans for many surprises

The character of Dayaben has been an integral part of the show and it is played by actress Disha Vakani. While fans were disappointed when her character was not seen in the show, the makers have been hounded with questions on when she will return.

Producer of the show Asit Kumarr Modi has now spilled the beans on why the character didn’t make a return. He said, “I try to explain to them that it is not easy to get love from the audience. Since people have given us this much love, we will have to work hard. This is not easy. In the future also, we will have to work hard.”

Asit added, “I will have to answer. I am also tired of answering and requesting people not to ask this question. But I am the producer of the show and therefore I’ll have to answer. Even today I wish that our original Daya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani comes back. Disha is like my sister. She wants to spend time with her family. She has two kids. If she does not want to come back, I cannot force her”

Also Read- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Dayaben’ aka Disha Vakani’s picture with ‘Bagha’ aka Tanmay Vekaria goes viral, netizens says, “Jethalal wants to know your location”

Speaking of getting a new Dayaben for the show, Asit stated, “I am looking for new Daya Bhabhi. It is not easy to play the role of Dayaben. Everyone knows the way Disha Vakani did it. Even today, she is missed. It is not easy to find a new person for the role. This does not mean I am afraid. I am not afraid but I am looking for perfection. It is impossible to take Disha’s place. Her performance was great but I am finding somebody who can impress everyone with her style. It takes time but we will have Dayaben back soon.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-koimoi