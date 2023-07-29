Must read! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry reveals how women in her society stopped talking to her after she accused the producer for harassment, read more

MUMBAI :Actor Jennifer Mistry, who accused Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment, has now opened up about how people in her housing society have stopped talking to her. Mistry, who played the role of Mrs Roshan Singh Sodi in the sitcom, had earlier opened up about the toxic work culture on the sets of the show.

In an interview with an entertainment news portal, Mistry said that when she wanted to leave the show previously in 2019, she was not allowed to and the producers, Asit and Sohael threatened to seize her payments.

They also shouted at her saying, “Production is at the top and the artist is beneath everyone’. Mistry claimed that she even has proof for the same. The actor said that there was a lot of drama on the sets and added that she is fighting this battle alone.

She also spoke about how 99.9 percent of the women in her society have stopped talking to her and added that she was surprised by their behaviour and mentality. Mistry said that the ‘typical aunties’ of the society look at her and say various things.

She also revealed that in her society, she never had any close friends, but even those with whom she used to exchange greetings, now avoid her and turn away from her when they see her from a distance.

In May of this year, Mistry lodged a complaint against Modi, TMKOC Project Head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj. Actor Monika Badoriya had also opened up about the same and had levelled allegations against the makers of the show.

Mistry had earlier told an entertainment news portal that she does not want this thing to become bigger. She hopes he (Asit Modi) understands, she wants this to end peacefully. Even if he apologises now and accepts that he did all that she have said, she would be okay with it. She has proof of whatever she is saying, which she would give in court.

