Exclusive! “No one has ever heard anything controversial about me”, Jennifer Mistry’s shocking response to her allegations being called a publicity stunt and if she would ever go to Bigg Boss! Read Inside!

But in recent days, many former stars of the show have come out with shocking allegations and revelations about working on the show and accusing the makers of terrible and problematic behavior.
JENNIFER MISTRY

MUMBAI:  Television’s longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning hearts and charts for many years now. 

Jennifer Mistry who played the character of Roshan Sodhi in the show has a huge fan following. She shocked everyone with the news of her quitting the show again after she put allegations against Asit Modi for sexual harassment and workplace harassment.

TellyChakkar recently sat down with the actress to ask her a few hard-hitting questions about the matter.

When asked about the reports that were floating around that her allegations are a publicity stunt and that she wants to go to Bigg Boss or some reality show, she responded to the reports and said, “Not at all, no interested, I have been in this industry for 19 years and with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 15 years, no one has ever heard anything controversial about me, the only thing you have heard is that I was out of Taarak Mehta when I was Pregnant and they had fired me, that I have already cleared, and there was another rumor that I was pregnant again, but that time it was a health issue. Otherwise, none of this is not really my cup of tea, if they approach me, I will think that time. I don’t plan my future, never in my life, for 15 years anyway, we couldn’t plan holidays or anything like that. But I have not planned anything, I am a very homely person, and none of this is for publicity, and I cannot even imagine going there, Bigg Boss I think is for 3 months right, and even if I go then I will come back in a week because I will miss my family so much, so nothing is planned”.

Jennifer has made a number of allegations against Asit Modi and the makers, who have denied the claims of Jennifer.

Jennifer Mistry Monika Bhadoriya Mrs. Sodhi Bawri Taarak Mehta Controversy TMKOC Asit Modi allegations SAB TV Shailesh Lodha Dilip Joshi TellyChakkar
About Author

