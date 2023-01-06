Exclusive! TMKOC’s Bawri aka Monika Bhadhoriya makes SHOCKING revelations, about Dr. Haathi aka Kavi Kumar Azad’s Death! Read More!

Monica Bhadoriya joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2013.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 18:56
MUMBAI:Monika Bhadoriya’s name has been heard all around in recent days and especially after she put explosive allegations against Taarak Mehta’s producer Asit Modi.

The allegations came out after another former cast member Jennifer Mistry accused him of sexual harassment.

Monika Bhadoriya joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2013. She was introduced as Bagha’s (Tanmay Vekaria) love interest. Monika’s Bawri was established as a recurring character in the show but later Monika quit the show.

In a recent conversation with TellyChakkar, Monika made some revelations about the death of the late Kavi Kumar Azad who played the role of Dr. Haathi.

When asked about the way of dealing with bad news and tragedies, and what the set environment was like, she said, “When Azad Bhai, left us, a dear friend, somebody who was very fond of him, wanted to organize a memorial of sorts for him and he called me up, and told me about the same, I told him I would assist him in whatever help he needed, he said just please get me in touch with the artists, and we would love if they can come. And he just asked me, if I can reach out to them, so some people said no to me, and some asked me about, how much money will they pay us, and I told the same to the guy organizing the event, I told him I will not take any money because he (Late Mr.Azad) was an artist that I worked with and I cannot do that. So, I was told from the set, that why was I getting involved and why was I losing out, but the thing is that someone that you worked with has passed away and this is the response. So many incidents have happened on the show. I worked there for 6 years, you can only imagine what all things have happened with me, they will come out one after the other”.

Monika is one of the many artists who have quit the show over differences and her explosive revelations have been making the rounds.

Stay Tuned To TellyChakkar for more updates!

Jennifer Mistry Monika Bhadoriya Mrs. Sodhi Bawri Taarak Mehta Controversy TMKOC Asit Modi allegations SAB TV Shailesh Lodha Dilip Joshi
