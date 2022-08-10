Must-Read! From Malhar Thakkar to Surbhi Chandna, Popular actors who were a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, before making it big!

Taarak Mehta

MUMBAI:  Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on SAB TV is one of the most popular shows of all time. It is one of the few shows which has given name and fame not only to the leads but to the entire star cast. 

While the show paved the way for a lot of actors to achieve success and get famous for the show, there are many who only appeared for a brief appearance but have become big stars in their own right.

From small appearances to extended cameos, these actor who were once a part of the show have gone on to do big things, check out the list here:

Shailesh Lodha:

Shailesh played the titular role for many years before quitting the show due to major disagreements with Asit Modi and has even blamed them for alleged money fraud, which is a separate story in itself. Shailesh is quite the poet and travels all across attending and speaking at shows along with hosting Waah Bhai Waah.

Malhar Thakkar 

The popular star of the Gujarati cinema and theatre world once did a cameo appearance and played the role of Jethalal’s friend, Parag Desai. Malhar has been a part of many shows and over 15 movies.

Surbhi Chandna


One of the most prominent actresses in the TV industry now, Surbhi also did a cameo appearance in the show and has gone on to be a part of some really big shows.

Raj Anadkat:

Raj took over the role of Tapu in the show but he quit the show as well and since then has become a content creator and has been seen in music videos and more.

Simple Kaul:

While Simple Kaul was already a big name in the industry it was her stint in the show, that grabbed eyeballs and that episode is till iconic.

There are many other actors who have made appearances in the show, cameo and otherwise.

About Author

