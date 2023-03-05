Big Scoop! Asit Modi talks about Shailesh Lodha’s demand; reveals they had a little fight last April

Shailesh Lodha

We all know that Shailesh Lodha who essayed the character of Taarak Mehta in Sab TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has quit the show, post which, Sachin Shroff replaced him on the show.

The allegation that Shailesh has put on Asit Modi is that his payment is not cleared yet and this case will be heard in May. Now, Asit Modi came forward to talk about the same and spoke to another portal. While talking to the portal, Asit said that when he received the notice, initially he couldn’t understand it since he never refused the same.

Asit added that his team told Shailesh repeatedly to fulfill all the formalities and this happens in every organization. But he wasn’t obliging. When you work with someone for so many years, there are bound to be some clashes over little things. Last April, we got into a little fight, post which, Shailesh didn’t return for shoot.

Asit reveals that Shailesh wanted to work outside too and be part of Kavi-Sammelans as well. This was not possible since the show required more time, being a daily soap. Shailesh talks about his self respect but this applies to others as well.

