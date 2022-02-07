Must Read! Take a look at THESE 5 Bigg Boss fame who might participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

MUMBAI : ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ is expected to roll out soon and fans are extremely eager to know who all are going to be the participants of the show.

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Bigg Boss 15's first runner-up Pratik Sehajpal has been approached to be a part of the show. It is yet unclear whether Pratik has agreed to do it or not.

Not just Pratik Sehajpal, Bigg Boss 15's very popular contestant Umar Riaz is also said to be the participant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. In BB 15, he excelled in every task and it will be interesting to see if Umar is able to keep up with daredevil stunts of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 or not.

Bigg Boss winner Rubina Dilaik has been reportedly approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The previous season had her husband Abhinav Shukla as a participant in the show.

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal's name to is floating around in the list of Khatron Ke Khiladi’s 12 participants. However, given that he has a role to play in Naagin 6, we wonder if he'll be able to be a part of KKK 12.

Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar to is going to show off her daredevil side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, as reported by Telly Chakkar. In the past, she has been the winner of Bigg Boss 12

