Must Read! Take a sneak peek at ex Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat’s journey from being a TV host to a political personality

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat passed away on Monday due to a heart attack in Goa. She was a famous BJP politician, a TikTok star, and an actor with a huge fan following.

The reason for her death is still unknown. Sonali is now survived by her daughter Yashodra Phogat.

Sonali Phogat was born on September 21, 1979, in Bhuthan Kalan village, Fatehabad, Haryana. She had one brother and three sisters. Her father was a farmer. She was from a Jaat family. Sonali Phogat was married to Sanjay Phogat who died in the year 2016.

Sonali Phogat started her career in 2006 with a Haryanvi show on Doordarshan, she was the host of the show. In the year 2019, she was seen in a web series 'The Story of Badmashgarh.' She also appeared in Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma and in 2020, she entered Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss season 14 where she confessed her feelings for co-contestant Aly Goni.

The actress joined the BJP party in the year 2008. She became the National Vice President of BJP Mahila Morcha.

In 2019, Sonali Phogat asked netizens to chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and stated that people who will not say are from Pakistan. She was criticised for this act. In 2020, she slapped an official named Sultan Singh with her slippers.

