Must Read! Take a sneak peek at ex Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat’s journey from being a TV host to a political personality

Actress and ex Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat who passed away on Monday due to a heart attack is survived by her daughter Yashodra Phogat

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 18:32
Must Read! Take a sneak peek at ex Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat’s journey from being a TV host to a political personality

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat passed away on Monday due to a heart attack in Goa. She was a famous BJP politician, a TikTok star, and an actor with a huge fan following.

The reason for her death is still unknown. Sonali is now survived by her daughter Yashodra Phogat.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss 14: WHAT! Post Jasmin Bhasin’s EVICTION, Sonali Phogat CONFESSES liking Aly Goni

Sonali Phogat was born on September 21, 1979, in Bhuthan Kalan village, Fatehabad, Haryana. She had one brother and three sisters. Her father was a farmer. She was from a Jaat family. Sonali Phogat was married to Sanjay Phogat who died in the year 2016.

Sonali Phogat started her career in 2006 with a Haryanvi show on Doordarshan, she was the host of the show. In the year 2019, she was seen in a web series 'The Story of Badmashgarh.' She also appeared in Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma and in 2020, she entered Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss season 14 where she confessed her feelings for co-contestant Aly Goni.

Also Read:

RIP! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat passes away due to heart attack

The actress joined the BJP party in the year 2008. She became the National Vice President of BJP Mahila Morcha.

In 2019, Sonali Phogat asked netizens to chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and stated that people who will not say are from Pakistan. She was criticised for this act. In 2020, she slapped an official named Sultan Singh with her slippers.

Credit: DNA

TellyChakkar Television Sonali Phogat Bigg Boss 14 TikTok queen Salman Khan Aly Goni Doordarshan The Story Of Badmashgarh Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 18:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Woah! Ram to become a Godfather?
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Pushpa Impossible: Interesting! Pushpa fights to prove her point in the witness box
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
What! Is Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 going the 3 Idiots way?
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Alibaba – Dastaan-E-Kabul: What! Zorawar wants to kill Ali
MUMBAI : SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures , Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show also stars...
MUST READ! 'Earlier I chose to be with people who took advantage of me as I was naïve, but not anymore' Shehnaaz Gill opens up on her struggles, facing discrimination and more
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: High Drama! Garud’s testing time puts him in a dilemma
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Recent Stories
Kartik Aaryan
Kya Baat Hai! Kartik Aaryan recalls his days of struggle; says “I used to travel from Belapur to Andheri on a daily basis and used to find auditions on Facebook and Google”
Latest Video