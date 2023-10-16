Must Read! From Tanishaa Mukerji to Asim Riaz, Bigg Boss contestants who didn’t win the trophy

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and watched reality shows on TV. Even the OTT version has been loved by all. Now Bigg Boss 17 is all set to premier and the promo is already out and people are eagerly waiting to watch it. The fights, nasty comments, arguments and crazy behavior is what makes the show so interesting and gets more TRPs. However some contestants win our hearts right from the beginning and many think that they will surely win the show. Sadly, they end up not winning.

Let’s take a look at the contestants of the controversial reality show who ended up not winning the show.

Shiv Thakare

Shiv who has already won Bigg Boss Marathi won hearts in Bigg Boss 16 and many wanted him to win but shockingly he didn’t win.

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik who was the first runner up in Bigg Boss 15 was a popular contestant.

Rahul Vaidya

Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Rahu was a strong contestant and many were shocked that he didn’t win.

Asim Riaz

Known to be a strong contestant in Bigg Boss 13, Asim was a runner up and made headlines for his heated arguments with Sidharth Shukla

Sreesant

Cricketer Sreesant was a strong contender of Bigg Boss 12. His friendship with Dipika Kakar was much loved.

Hina Khan

Hina was one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 11.

Bani J

Bani was the first runner up of Bigg Boss 10 and was a popular contestant.

Rishabh Sinha

Rishabh entered Bigg Boss 9 as a wild card entry and ended up being the first runner up.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma became the runner up of Bigg Boss 8. She made headlines for her friendship with Upen Patel.

Tanishaa Mukerji

Tanishaa made headlines becoming the first runner up In Bigg Boss 7.

