MUST READ: The BIZARRE SCENES of Rudraksh and Preesha from Yeh Hai Chahatein is sure to leave you in SPLITS!

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana and a gynecologist, Dr. Preesha Srinivasan, who fall in love while raising his brother’s son, Saransh, together.

The show is gearing up for some interesting twists and turns.

While the drama of the show is interesting and manages to intrigue the audience each time, we came across some bizarre scenes of Preesha and Rudraksh and the fans cannot have enough of them.

Rudraksh and Preesha are nothing but couple goals. Their engagement was the highlight of their relationship and journey.

Well, every show is high on drama and today take a look at the slapping scenes of Yeh Hai Chahatein

Checkout all the humour between Preesha and Rudraksh

Bizarre and funny moments

Though there is intense love, it is certainly weird as there is a decorum to be maintained in front of the family! Ridiculously hilarious...

One funny moment

For the uninitiated, in the previous episode, RuSha goes and sits in their room. Rudraksh gives a glass of water to Preesha and makes sure that she is fine while Preesha asks her if he is alright.

In the upcoming episode, Revati goes to check on Sharda telling her that Vasudha is sure that Sharda is responsible. Sharda denies doing anything of such kind but Revati provokes her anyhow. Sharda decides to go to Vasudha and clarify that she wasn’t responsible.

On the other hand, Rudraksh gets the CCTV footage.