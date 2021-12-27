Must read! The Kapil Sharma Show: Ram Charan spreads laughter with interesting anecdotes

MUMBAI: The audience will witness a mega star cast seated on the couch of The Kapil Sharma Show soon. Director SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt will be spreading laughter with some interesting anecdotes from their professional and personal lives.

In the promo released by the makers of the show, Kapil Sharma is seen lauding Ram Charan's superstar family dynasty, from his father Chiranjeevi to his uncle Pawan Kalyan and cousins Allu Arjun, Allu Shirish, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej. The comedian asked Ram Charan when they are at the family table, and a fan comes, do they ever get confused which actor has the fan come to meet.

In response, Ram Charan agrees to it but says it doesn't happen with fans but with directors. He says, "We get confused about which actor has the director come to sign." They all crack up.

Moreover, Krushna Abhishek will be seen dressed in South Indian attire where he serves idlis to everyone barring SS Rajamouli on a banana leaf. When asked why he left him, Krushna says, "He's Baahubali, for him we've got a giant idli."

Credits: TOI