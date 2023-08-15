Must-Read! These Celebrities were involved in major feuds before turning into friends! Read for more!

The journey from animosity to amicability has been observed in various instances among well-known figures.
Gauahar Khan

MUMBAI: TV, the ultimate entertainment source, has always been a magnet for viewers, dishing out all sorts of shows covering every theme imaginable. And guess what? The entertainment scene has gone through some serious changes, mirroring people's shifting tastes.

Now, here's the scoop on the actors' angle: Back in the day, gossip columns were all about airing dirty laundry and spats, making sure to catch all the juicy bits. But hold on, things have shifted. The whole entertainment game has transformed, making space for surprise make-ups and burying old hatchets.

In the glitzy realm of television, some rock-solid friendships have blossomed between actors, directors, and other showbiz big shots. But, hey, not all connections can stand the heat of the industry. In a few cases, celebs who were once at each other's throats have managed to kiss and make up, turning into pals or friendly faces. This change in the vibe just goes to show how complex the industry is and how its players can surprise us.

1.Rakhi Sawant and Sheryln Chopra:

While controversies were no strangers to these divas, they were once embroiled in a public feud. Accusations and even a reported FIR created a rift between them. However, recent times have seen a remarkable turnaround as they publicly put their differences aside.

2. Gauahar Khan and VJ Andy:

The Bigg Boss house, often a breeding ground for conflicts, showcased a unique scenario. Gauahar and Andy were friends prior to their entry into the house, but circumstances within the house led to a significant altercation. Despite this, time has healed the wounds, with the two reconciling and offering mutual support through their online interactions.

3. Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee:

In the context of Bigg Boss 15, viewers witnessed a transformation right before their eyes. Initial friction between Devoleena and Shamita culminated in a major showdown during the season. However, as the show progressed, their relationship evolved into one of cordiality, even if not a deep friendship.

4. Parth Samthaan and Vikas Gupta:

The producer-actor dynamic between Parth and Vikas, tied to the show "Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan," was far from harmonious. Allegations and disputes clouded their interactions, causing significant tension. Despite a tumultuous journey, they've reached a point where they categorize their relationship as neither friends nor enemies.

5. Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan: 

A favorite onscreen couple in the eyes of many, Niti and Parth's initial interactions hinted at a lack of rapport. However, time has altered this narrative. Niti's revelation of their cordiality and shared enjoyment of their collaboration stands as a testament to their evolving dynamic.

