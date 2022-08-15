Must Read! These TV actresses freed themselves from abusive relationships

Not everyone is lucky in love and marriage. There are several actresses who faced serious issues in their relationships and decided to come out of the same.  

MUMBAI: Not everyone is lucky in love and marriage. There are several actresses who faced serious issues in their relationships and decided to come out of the same.  

Let’s take a look at some TV actresses who freed themselves from abusive relationships and set a strong example for other women.

Shweta Tiwari: One of the most popular and talented actresses, she had not one but two failed marriages and in both her relationship she suffered domestic violence. But being the brave heart, she came out of both the relationship and gave her the freedom she deserves. Palak Tiwari her daughter has been her strongest support in her second failed marriage.

Dalljiet Kaur: She tied the knot with Shaheen Bhanot and claimed that the problem cropped up the next day of the marriage as her in laws were not happy with the present from her family. The actress filed an FIR against Shaheen for grabbing her by her throat in an attempt to strangle her.

Nisha Rawal: Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra have been making headlines for their battle. Their separation news came as a shocker to their fans and when she claimed him man handling her. The couple has filed divorce and they have been waiting for the final judgment day.

Mandana Karimi: She too was unlucky in love for the second time. She got married to her long-time boyfriend Gaurav Gupta and later filed a case of domestic violence and mental torture against her husband and in laws.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Latest Video