Must-Read! From Titli to Keh Doon Tumhein, shows with dark subjects that failed to connect with the audience and wrapped up!

There has been a lot of new and exciting content focused on a lot of different kinds of stories and methods of storytelling. But sometimes, some stories fail to connect with the audiences, because of many reasons.
MUMBAI : Many New TV shows come and go, but only a few manage to grasp the longevity and connect with the audience.  Sometimes shows fail to connect, with the audience which causes them to go off-air. This year has seen a lot of new shows and new talent take over.  

While new stories are always encouraged, some subject matters fail to hit a chord with the audiences and something of this sort has been happening with shows surrounding tough subjects and they have been going off-air.

It is incredibly sad when shows that people love to go off-air for reasons unknown. But sometimes the stories just finish, and there is no way that you can take the story forward. 

Take a look at all the shows rumored to be going off air and some that already have:

1.Keh Doon Tumhein:

Posed as a thriller, this show was set out to be an intriguing show revolving around murder and forgiveness, the show is going off-air soon, and stars Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayar. 

2.Titli:

The show revolved around the subject matter of domestic violence and it is said that the show was unable to form a connection.

 The show has wrapped shoot and has aired the last couple of episodes, the show started with a lot of promise and even the TRPs were fine but it had to go due to reasons unknown.

3.Saubhagyavati Bhava 2:

A sequel to the hit version of the first season. A star cast of Dheeraj Dhoopar, Amandeep Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra, is rumored to be going off the air, but there has been no confirmation yet.

4.Molkki: Rishton Ki AgniPraiksha

Another sequel that just wrapped up in less than 40 episodes, because it failed to connect with the audiences. Season one of Molkki was actually a hit and was loved by fans, so they were disappointed.

Which of these shows will you miss the most? Tell us in the comments below! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

