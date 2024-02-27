MUST READ: TV actors who broke the typical bahu mould!

MUMBAI : The telly world has been a source of entertainment for audiences for the longest time. Fans are always curious to find out exciting details about the show and the on and off-screen chemistry of the cast. It’s the show that keeps them entertained.

The trope of the television Bahu has long-interested fans. They have been shown in every shape and form and have long been the sufferers of the damsel in distress trope.

But with the new concept TV shows, and how the Bahu’s have changed their demeanours and their style. They have definitely broken many stereotypes, and not just those of typical bahu behaviour, but also their style.

Today, we take a look at actresses who have broken the typical bahu mould and given a new face to being the new age ‘daughter-in-law’!

Take a look:

Bhavika Sharma in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Bhavika plays the role of Savi in the show and her character gives her in-laws a befitting reply when they try to force their regressive nature on her

Shivangi Joshi in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka

Shivangi Joshi gives a spin to her character Aaradhana and has a fresh take on her chemistry in the show.

Ayesha Singh in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha plays the role of Sai, who was in the first season of the show. Sai is Savi’s late mother and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) has similar traits like her mother.

Adrija Roy in Imlie

The lead character of Imlie is also seen calling spade a spade along with trying to learn new things despite being a villager.

Karuna Pandey in Pushpa Impossible

The theme of the show is altogether different as it narrates how after various odd jobs, an uneducated woman from Gujarat, starts a business to earn a living and attempts to keep her family happy.

Erica Fernandes in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

Erica played Sonakshi and it showcased how her husband, Dev’s his mother dislikes Sonakshi and keeps him in a position where he must choose between the two. Sonakshi kept on highlighting the importance of the relationship between a husband and wife and the problems which occur in between a couple because of a third party involvement.

Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa has set a class apart with the vision she has and how she has become an independent woman from being a housewife to a husband who is cheating on her and constantly being taken for granted by her family.

