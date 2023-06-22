Must-Read! Twitterati says that the new version of Priya Sood in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 is a breath of fresh air! Check out the best reactions here!

And now after a terrific run of season 1 and season 2, the show is going to be back with another mindblowing season and fans cannot control themselves because RaYa is back.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/22/2023 - 21:31
MUMBAI:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's return to TV, has been one of the most loved. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers. The new season has the same names but a different vibe and a totally different cast. 

Ram and Priya’s chemistry in this season are fresh, more fun, and the dialogues are just too good. The show has taken on a fun new take with new actors and more.

ALSO READ: Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3: Exclusive! Yuvraj’s sinister plan to expose the truth of Ram and Priya’s relationship at their engagement

The banters between, Ram and Priya are iconic, and in a recent episode, the chemistry between Nakuul and Disha is the pivoting point for the show, their chemistry is flawless and easygoing, but this season has sparks like nothing else. 

Fans have always credited the chemistry between the two, as the USP of the show. 

But fans this time around, have been surprised by the changes in the character of Priya Sood, and fans have gone so far as to say that this version of Priya might be the best, and the most carefree yet happy and compassionate and that’s all really true.

The fans have some of the best reactions here and we have compiled them for you. Check it out:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, on the show Ram and Priya are going to get married in the show to keep, Ram’s mother happy.

We have seen some of the best Raya, scenes, and the chemistry between the two has become more amazing.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more episodes!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul fame Ayush Srivastava bags Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

