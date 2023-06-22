Must-Read! Twitterati says that the new version of Priya Sood in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 is a breath of fresh air! Check out the best reactions here!

MUMBAI:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's return to TV, has been one of the most loved. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers. The new season has the same names but a different vibe and a totally different cast.

Ram and Priya’s chemistry in this season are fresh, more fun, and the dialogues are just too good. The show has taken on a fun new take with new actors and more.

The banters between, Ram and Priya are iconic, and in a recent episode, the chemistry between Nakuul and Disha is the pivoting point for the show, their chemistry is flawless and easygoing, but this season has sparks like nothing else.

Fans have always credited the chemistry between the two, as the USP of the show.

But fans this time around, have been surprised by the changes in the character of Priya Sood, and fans have gone so far as to say that this version of Priya might be the best, and the most carefree yet happy and compassionate and that’s all really true.

The fans have some of the best reactions here and we have compiled them for you. Check it out:

Ye vali PRIYA bahut moody, grumpy, cute and pyaari hai.

Aaj ke scenes main tho mazaa agaya.

Her expressions just perfect

Love her totally #DishaParmar #DrPriyaSood#BadeAchheLagteHain3#balh3 pic.twitter.com/24PFudhcOG — PinkSky (@Pink_skyzz) June 21, 2023

PRIYA OWNED today's episode from start to finish. She ki!!ed it in this scene just the way she explained everything & completely changed the entire situation #Raya on top#BadeAchheLagteHain3 #BALH3 #DishaParmar @disha11parmarpic.twitter.com/7sg2oX2Frw — İ (@Ixrayalove) June 14, 2023

Priya sood is so fun too

Just love her #BadeAchheLagteHain3 pic.twitter.com/HN3hl7Vscw — PinkSky (@Pink_skyzz) June 14, 2023

Meanwhile, on the show Ram and Priya are going to get married in the show to keep, Ram’s mother happy.

We have seen some of the best Raya, scenes, and the chemistry between the two has become more amazing.

