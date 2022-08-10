MUST READ! Vaishnavi Dhanraj opens up on the bond she shared with her Bepannaah co-star Harshad Chopda, check out

Celebrities often engage with their followers and fans on social media and keep them updated with their lives. Another trend on social media is taking Q & A sessions with the followers where the celebrities reply to their queries.
Bepannaah co-star Harshad Chopda

Vaishnavi Dhanraj, currently being loved by the masses in the role of Mahek Roy in the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, has an extensive list of shows in her kitty. She is a talented actress and has worked in the industry for a while now.

We have seen the actress in shows like Shapath, Madhubala, Bepanaah, Mahabharat, Beyhadh and now in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, among many other shows.

Vaishnavi too recently took one such session and answered many of the queries posted by her followers. One such query was about her Bepannaah co-star Harshad Chopda, now seen as Abhimanyu Birla in StarPlus’s popular show – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The follower asked Vaishnavi of her bond with Harshad and here’s what she had to say!

She candidly said, ‘Pure, platonic friendship’.

Harshad played the role of Aditya Hooda in Bepannaah alongside Jennifer Winget and has won many praises for his chemistry with the actress. Currently, he is winning hearts as Abhimanyu Birla alongside Pranali Rathod.

We loved Vaishnavi’s honest reply on her bond with the actor

Didn’t you?

Do let us know in the comments below!

