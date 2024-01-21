Must Read! Varun Sood Opens Up on Breakup with Divya Aggarwal: "Moving On is a Bit Difficult"

MUMBAI: In a candid revelation, Varun Sood, known for his upcoming role in Karmma Calling, opens up about the end of his four-year relationship with Divya Aggarwal. The actor, in a conversation with Siddharth Kanna, sheds light on the difficulties of moving on after their unexpected breakup.

Varun reflects on the breakup, stating, "I think moving on is a bit difficult. But I can forgive thinking that what happened might have been destined. You can’t feel bad about ‘Oh, this happened to me.’ If something bad has happened to you, then leave it to fate and karma." Despite the challenges, Varun displays a mature outlook, acknowledging the role of destiny and karma in life's twists and turns.

Also Read: Finally! Varun Sood reacts to dating rumors with his 'Karmma Calling' co-star, Namrata Sheth

Admitting to his naivety, Varun shares, "I am naive; I believe people easily. For me, everybody is a nice person. If I am meeting someone for the first time, I would like to believe that they are a good person." This openness and trust, he implies, have been integral to his personality, despite the complexities of relationships.

Divya and Varun's relationship, which lasted four years, came to an end in March of the previous year. Divya later revealed in an interview that Apurva, a friend from 2015, stood by her like a rock after the breakup. Their friendship, which predates her relationship with Varun, showcases the complexity of human connections.

Shifting gears to his upcoming project, the OTT show Karmma Calling, Varun Sood is set to captivate audiences with his performance. The show, based on the U.S. original series Revenge, is scheduled to stream on January 26, 2024. Raveena Tandon will be portraying the role of Indrani Kothari, the reigning queen of the Alibaug society.

Also Read: Must Read! Varun Sood's Intensive Fitness Regimen and Dietary Discipline for 'Karmma Calling'

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: News 18