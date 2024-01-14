Must Read! Varun Sood's Intensive Fitness Regimen and Dietary Discipline for 'Karmma Calling'

MUMBAI: Varun Sood, essaying the character of Ahaan Kothari in 'Karmma Calling,' provides insights into the rigorous physical preparation he underwent to present a unique on-screen persona. Sood aimed to showcase an avatar not seen before, pushing his workout regime to a different level. Managing both intense workouts and long shooting hours, sometimes spanning 12-15 hours, posed a challenge. Sood dedicated two hours to the gym daily to achieve the desired physical transformation for his character.

Speaking about his diet, Sood reveals that he followed a disciplined approach, reducing carb and salt intake. While already having a solid foundation in fitness, maintaining dietary discipline amidst shooting was a challenging aspect. Despite the demanding schedule, Sood committed to his fitness routine, emphasizing the dedication required for the role of Ahaan Kothari.

'Karmma Calling' offers a glimpse into the opulent world of glitz and glamour, filled with deceit and betrayal. Centered around the Kothari family in Alibaug, the series revolves around the powerful character of Indrani Kothari, portrayed by Raveena Tandon.

Produced by R.A.T Films, 'Karmma Calling' is set to release on January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar, promising an engaging narrative with a touch of intrigue and drama.

Credit: Prokerala