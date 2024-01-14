Must Read! Varun Sood's Intensive Fitness Regimen and Dietary Discipline for 'Karmma Calling'

Actor Varun Sood shares the challenges of balancing intense workouts, long shooting hours, and a disciplined diet for his role as Ahaan Kothari in the upcoming show 'Karmma Calling'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 11:00
Varun Sood

MUMBAI: Varun Sood, essaying the character of Ahaan Kothari in 'Karmma Calling,' provides insights into the rigorous physical preparation he underwent to present a unique on-screen persona. Sood aimed to showcase an avatar not seen before, pushing his workout regime to a different level. Managing both intense workouts and long shooting hours, sometimes spanning 12-15 hours, posed a challenge. Sood dedicated two hours to the gym daily to achieve the desired physical transformation for his character.

Also Read: Shocking! Varun Sood's photo with mystery girl sparks speculation about relationship rumours amid ex-gf Divya Agarwal's wedding announcement to Apurva Padgaonkar

Speaking about his diet, Sood reveals that he followed a disciplined approach, reducing carb and salt intake. While already having a solid foundation in fitness, maintaining dietary discipline amidst shooting was a challenging aspect. Despite the demanding schedule, Sood committed to his fitness routine, emphasizing the dedication required for the role of Ahaan Kothari.

'Karmma Calling' offers a glimpse into the opulent world of glitz and glamour, filled with deceit and betrayal. Centered around the Kothari family in Alibaug, the series revolves around the powerful character of Indrani Kothari, portrayed by Raveena Tandon.

Produced by R.A.T Films, 'Karmma Calling' is set to release on January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar, promising an engaging narrative with a touch of intrigue and drama.

Also Read: Whoa! Varun Sood dating THIS ex Bigg Boss contestant after breaking up with Divya Agarwal? Netizens react: “Finally you got over a cheater!!!” 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Prokerala

Varun Sood Karmma Calling fitness regimen dietary discipline character preparation Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 11:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Whoa! When Pankaj Tripathi opened up about eating insects and changing his surname, “I changed my father’s name too”
MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi is a name synonymous with brilliant acting and talent. He has given us critically acclaimed...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaan: Veer's Rising Fame Sparks Change, New Bond Noticed Between Veer and Seerat
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episodes of Star Plus' popular serial, Teri Meri Doriyaan, viewers are in for a rollercoaster...
Katrina Kaif's Secret to Calmness: 45-Minute Accented Rants with Vicky Kaushal
MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif, gearing up for her upcoming film "Merry Christmas," shared insights into her calm and composed...
Must Read! Ananya Panday: Balancing Praise and Criticism, Learning from Experiences
MUMBAI: Amidst praise for her performance in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' Ananya Panday emphasizes the need to remain grounded...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaan: Keerat Boosts Veer's Fame, but New Girl Sasha Sparks Love Triangle
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episode of the much-loved Star Plus serial, Teri Meri Doriyaan, viewers can brace themselves...
What! Did Brad Pitt plan to be a truck driver? Here's how the charming man became an actor
MUMBAI: William Bradley Pitt, widely known and loved as Brad Pitt, grew up in a modest household in Missouri where...
Recent Stories
Pankaj Tripathi
Whoa! When Pankaj Tripathi opened up about eating insects and changing his surname, “I changed my father’s name too”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sonal Parihar and Shantanu Monga
Must Read: Sonal Parihar and Shantanu Monga Discuss Character Arcs in 'Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal'
Karuna
Must Read! Pushpa Impossible" Celebrates 500 Episodes: Karuna Pandey Reflects on a Rollercoaster Journey
Lakshay Handa, Mouli Ganguly and Prapti Shukla
Exclusive: Lakshay Handa, Mouli Ganguly and Prapti Shukla roped in for Dangal TV 's next!
Abhishek
Bigg Boss 17: Whoa! Abhishek Kumar earns 70% more than the winning price; his total earnings will make your jaws drop
Geetanjali
Wow! Geetanjali Mishra Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane: Kite Flying, a Nostalgic Year-Round Passion
Rahul
Must Read! Bigg Boss 17: Rahul Vaidya and Kishwer Merchant Stand by Abhishek Kumar Amidst Heated Altercation with Isha Malviya