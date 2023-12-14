Shocking! Varun Sood's photo with mystery girl sparks speculation about relationship rumours amid ex-gf Divya Agarwal's wedding announcement to Apurva Padgaonkar

MUMBAI: Splisvilla and Bigg Boss OTT fame Divya Agarwal made headlines with her engagement to Apurva Padgaonkar in December of last year. And now, she's created an animated video to announce her marriage to Apurva.

After much speculation regarding their impending marriage, fans now have clarity regarding the long-term relationship between Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar. A video of the couple walking down the aisle hand in hand was uploaded by the reality TV show actress, indicating that the wedding would be attended by several celebrities.

Divya Agarwal celebrated her 30th birthday in style, surrounded by friends and colleagues in her field. The most exciting part of the day was when Apurva proposed to the actress and got engaged. Fans are excitedly anticipating this adorable couple's wedding now that the engagement festivities have concluded.

Varun Sood, Divya's ex-boyfriend, posted a picture of himself with an unknown girl on Instagram this evening. He simply added a shine emoji to the picture instead of a caption. The fact that influencer Namrata Sheth is tagged in the picture has many thinking that he has found love again.

Previously Varun Sood dated Divya Agarwal. However, in March 2022, the two made their breakup public. The couple announced in a statement at the time that they were no longer together. Their statement reads, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self-love starts declining ?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me…I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!”

Credit- News 18