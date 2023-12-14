Shocking! Varun Sood's photo with mystery girl sparks speculation about relationship rumours amid ex-gf Divya Agarwal's wedding announcement to Apurva Padgaonkar

After much speculation regarding their impending marriage, fans now have clarity regarding the long-term relationship between Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar. A video of the couple walking down the aisle hand in hand was uploaded by the reality TV show actress, indicating that the wedding would be attended by several celebrities.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/14/2023 - 10:57
Varun Sood

MUMBAI: Splisvilla and Bigg Boss OTT fame Divya Agarwal made headlines with her engagement to Apurva Padgaonkar in December of last year. And now, she's created an animated video to announce her marriage to Apurva.

(Also read: Whoa! Varun Sood dating THIS ex Bigg Boss contestant after breaking up with Divya Agarwal? Netizens react: “Finally you got over a cheater!!!”)

After much speculation regarding their impending marriage, fans now have clarity regarding the long-term relationship between Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar. A video of the couple walking down the aisle hand in hand was uploaded by the reality TV show actress, indicating that the wedding would be attended by several celebrities.

Divya Agarwal celebrated her 30th birthday in style, surrounded by friends and colleagues in her field. The most exciting part of the day was when Apurva proposed to the actress and got engaged. Fans are excitedly anticipating this adorable couple's wedding now that the engagement festivities have concluded.

Varun Sood, Divya's ex-boyfriend, posted a picture of himself with an unknown girl on Instagram this evening. He simply added a shine emoji to the picture instead of a caption. The fact that influencer Namrata Sheth is tagged in the picture has many thinking that he has found love again.

Previously Varun Sood dated Divya Agarwal. However, in March 2022, the two made their breakup public. The couple announced in a statement at the time that they were no longer together. Their statement reads, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self-love starts declining ?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me…I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!”

(Also read: Varun Sood opens up on rejecting offers for joining Bigg Boss THRICE in the past, READ)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- News 18

Ace of Space Cartel Divya Agarwal Varun Sood Ragini MMS: Returns Puncch Beat Rashami Desai Chetna Pande Tanya Bhushan Moose Jattana Apurva Padgaonkar TV news Namrata Sheth TV show actress TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/14/2023 - 10:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hotness Alert! Farnaz Shetty is here to raise the bar of hotness with her sexy and hot looks, check it out
MUMBAI: Indian actress Farnaz Shetty has appeared majorly in Hindi TV serials and Telugu movies. She was approached by...
Pandya Store: Really! Natasha finally comes to know the truth about the Pandya Store being in her name
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Shocking! Varun Sood's photo with mystery girl sparks speculation about relationship rumours amid ex-gf Divya Agarwal's wedding announcement to Apurva Padgaonkar
MUMBAI: Splisvilla and Bigg Boss OTT fame Divya Agarwal made headlines with her engagement to Apurva Padgaonkar in...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Suman takes Mahila Morcha to Makwana house against Dhawal and Amresh
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Garry asks Sahiba to marry him in return for Angad’s freedom
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Really! Sonia seeks an apology from Kunal and Vandana, Gifts them golden Radha Krishna
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Farnaz Shetty
Hotness Alert! Farnaz Shetty is here to raise the bar of hotness with her sexy and hot looks, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Eijaz
What! Trouble in Paradise? Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's break up news surfaces on social media
Sara
OMG! Check out all the relationships Sara Khan has been a part of
Sara Khan,Ali Merchant, Ram Milayi Jodi, Bay Khudi, Bahgya Lakshmi, Kawach, Spy Bahu,Bigg Boss,TV news,Sasural Simar Ka,TellyCha
Sad! Sara Khan announces her break up with boyfriend Shantanu Raje says “Have parted amicably”
Munawar
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui becomes the first captain of this season, defeats Mannara Chopra
Kapil
Kya Baat Hai! Netizens reveal what they except from The Kapil Sharma Show that will stream on Netflix in a couple of weeks
Bhavika
Exclusive! Bhavika Sharma is my dearest friend on-screen and off-screen: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ankita Khare