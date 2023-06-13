Must-Read! Was Bhaweeka Chaudhary not the first choice for Nandini on Zee TV’s Maitree? Here’s a list of actresses who were approached

MUMBAI: Maitree brings you a story of love and friendship between Maitree and her soul sister Nandini. The two best friends have been inseparable since their childhood, so much so that their mothers also question them as to what they will do when either of them gets married.

Despite getting married in the same house, Maitree marrying Saaransh and Nandini with Ashish respectively, a shocking turn of events in their lives changes everything.

Bhaweeka Chaudhary plays the role of Nandini in the show, but according to reports and rumors, the role was offered to other divas of television before it was offered to her.

Check out the names of the actors who were reportedly approached to play the role of Nandu in the show:

Amandeep Sidhu:

Another popular face right now, but she rejected the role because she had already signed another Sandiip Sickand project.

2. Asha Negi:

As per sources, the role was offered to Asha, but she wanted to focus on movies and OTT, which is why she rejected the role.

Neha Marda:

Another popular face in the industry. As per reports, she was also offered the show. But because of her pregnancy, she could not be a part of the show.

3. Simran Pareenja:

Known for her role on Kaali, she was also approached for the role. As per reports, things didn’t work out.

Even though Bhaweeka is perfect in the role of Nandu, who do you think would have been able to do justice to the role?

