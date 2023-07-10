Must-Read! What happened when Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly Met Fans, Take a look to find out!

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama. Rupali Ganguly shines all the way!

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

She has had a celebrated career with comic shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Parvarish, and Sanjeevani and while all of them have taught some great lessons, her role as Anupama takes the cake.

Rupali’s portrayal of Anupama has garnered a lot of love for her and she has been able to strike a chord with people who relate to her and to Anupama’s story.

Fans across the country are so- so devoted to her, and they can do almost anything for her. Some time ago, a fan's love and dedication towards Rupali stunned everyone and that video went viral.

But Rupali and rather Anupama have that effect on people, and in recent times, fans have been, ecstatic to meet her.

In a recent incident as well, fans surrounded the dear Anupama, and we have these incidents lined up for you.

Chcek out the deos here:

This is so emotional

Laga ye mai hi hun@TheRupali ma'am love u so much

jish trh se aap sab se milte ho usse aapke liye mera pyaar or respect or bad jata h#Anupamaa #anupama#RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/2RvgxS0w5c — Sakshami (@Sakshami27) September 26, 2023

How amazing and sweet are these interactions of Anupama aka Rupali, with the fans are so endearing and amazing.

What did you think about Rupali’s interactions with fans?

