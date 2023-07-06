MUST READ! This is what Sumbul Touqeer has to say about fans supporting her amid her fallout with Fahmaan Khan

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan in the news lately for a lot of reasons.

After Fahmaan's explosive interview where he spoke about what went wrong between him and Sumbul, fans were heartbroken seeing this.

The ardent fans of Sumbul and Fahmaan who used to adore their friendship are now shocked that things are not going well between them.

Fahmaan kept his point and now, Sumbul too has something to say about her fallout with her friend and Imlie co-star.

ALSO READ:Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan talks about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, “If I want to do Khatron Ke Khiladi, then I will do the whole season, I don’t want to do wild card” and more

Sumbul said, "People who love me are genuine and their love for me is true. I can see that they feel my problems are theirs too."

She added, "I just want them to know that I am very grateful to each and every one. I just want them to know that I feel blessed that these people always support me. Sometimes I think that where do they get so much love for me?"

On the work front, Sumbul gained nationwide fame for her role Imlie in Star Plus' show Imlie. Post that, the actress bagged Bigg Boss 16 which gave rise to her popularity.

Sumbul has definitely a long way to go in her career and we can't wait to see her soon back on screens with her new project.

Meanwhile, Fahmaan is seen in Dharampatni. There are reports about Fahmaan playing the lead role in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after the show takes a leap.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan opens up on the reports on entering Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, “Nothing has been confirmed, it’s neither a yes nor a no ''! Read for more