Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan talks about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, "If I want to do Khatron Ke Khiladi, then I will do the whole season, I don't want to do wild card" and more

The show Pyaar ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni is wrapping up and we gave you the update that the show will wrap up shooting by 24th May and air the final episode by the 9th of June.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 06/05/2023 - 06:45
FAHMAAN KHAN

MUMBAI:  Fahmaan Khan is a popular actor and stars as Ravi Randhawa in the show Pyaar Ke Saat Vachchan Dharampatni. He enjoys a massive fan following. 

But it was his role as Aryan in Imlie that was the turning point. Now after bidding adieu to the show a little while ago, the actor is seen in the Color’s show Dharampatni and fans are loving his new avatar.

The show Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni was supposed to go off-air and it has gotten an extension. And there are so many reports surrounding Fahmaan Khan, and he had earlier expressed a desire to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor and asked him a few important questions and when asked about his show Dharampatni getting an extension, he said “I am confused about it myself, and which is why I haven’t been shooting for the past 3-4 days, so the thing was, 9th of June was supposed to be the last telecast and we have the episodes ready till then. So now that we have the extension, what is the script I’ll read, post this and till when do we have the extension that I don’t know yet and till I don’t reach the set, I don’t pay attention to all this information , and I don't have any further information yet”.

When asked about if the show has an extension, how will he be able to go to Khatron Ke Khiladi as a wildcard contestant, he said, “I won’t be able to go, which is why I have not even thought about it yet. I don’t know if the show is ending or not, it’s more on the confusing side yet, so giving commitment to anyone would be wrong. And If I want to do Khatron Ke Khiladi, then I will do the whole season, I don’t want to do wild card”.

Fahmaan is currently seen in the show Dharampatni on Colors and if reports are to be believed that we will soon see him in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin! 

